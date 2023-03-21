U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX)’s stock price has increased by 298.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 271.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for USX is at 1.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for USX is $2.32, which is -$3.65 below the current market price. The public float for USX is 27.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.89% of that float. The average trading volume for USX on March 21, 2023 was 267.15K shares.

USX’s Market Performance

USX’s stock has seen a 271.12% increase for the week, with a 287.99% rise in the past month and a 226.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.71% for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 274.49% for USX stock, with a simple moving average of 156.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USX

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for USX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to USX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

USX Trading at 248.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares surge +316.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +203.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USX rose by +272.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8235. In addition, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. saw 230.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USX starting from Johnson Bryan A., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $2.96 back on May 31. After this action, Johnson Bryan A. now owns 41,278 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., valued at $22,199 using the latest closing price.

Harwell Nathan H, the EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec. of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., sale 10,097 shares at $3.12 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Harwell Nathan H is holding 71,820 shares at $31,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.26 for the present operating margin

+2.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stands at -2.04. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.