Trading Update: Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) Stock Endures 15.55% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) has gone down by -38.49% for the week, with a -48.07% drop in the past month and a -54.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 44.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.55% for LFCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.23% for LFCR stock, with a simple moving average of -63.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) by analysts is $5.00, which is $10.15 above the current market price. The public float for LFCR is 29.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of LFCR was 168.20K shares.

LFCR) stock’s latest price update

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR)’s stock price has increased by 85.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.67. However, the company has experienced a -38.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFCR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for LFCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LFCR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $2 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

LFCR Trading at -48.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.11%, as shares sank -48.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFCR fell by -38.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.1300. In addition, Lifecore Biomedical Inc. saw -52.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFCR starting from WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, who purchase 345,260 shares at the price of $7.97 back on Nov 25. After this action, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now owns 1,972,853 shares of Lifecore Biomedical Inc., valued at $2,751,722 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, the 10% Owner of Lifecore Biomedical Inc., purchase 282,486 shares at $7.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 2,438,180 shares at $2,251,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+27.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. stands at -34.19. Equity return is now at value -77.20, with -29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.