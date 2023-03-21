Trading Update: DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Stock Endures 3.42% Monthly Volatility

The stock of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has seen a -3.75% decrease in the past week, with a -2.71% drop in the past month, and a 12.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for DHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.94% for DHT stock, with a simple moving average of 27.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DHT is at -0.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DHT is $12.18, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for DHT is 134.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.17% of that float. The average trading volume for DHT on March 21, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

DHT) stock’s latest price update

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT)’s stock price has increased by 4.46 compared to its previous closing price of 10.32. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DHT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

DHT Trading at 8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw 21.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc. stands at +13.66. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.