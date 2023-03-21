Trading Update: Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Stock Endures 11.33% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has gone up by 1.36% for the week, with a -45.20% drop in the past month and a 22.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.33% for CELZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.22% for CELZ stock, with a simple moving average of -16.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Right Now?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 5.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) by analysts is $10.00, which is $9.52 above the current market price. The public float for CELZ is 13.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CELZ was 2.63M shares.

CELZ) stock’s latest price update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ)’s stock price has increased by 3.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.46. However, the company has experienced a 1.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The stock of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has gone up by 1.36% for the week, with a -45.20% drop in the past month and a 22.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.33% for CELZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.22% for CELZ stock, with a simple moving average of -16.95% for the last 200 days.

CELZ Trading at -18.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares sank -38.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELZ fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5625. In addition, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. saw 25.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELZ starting from Warbington Timothy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 22. After this action, Warbington Timothy now owns 112,087 shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., valued at $3,897 using the latest closing price.

Warbington Timothy, the President & CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Warbington Timothy is holding 102,087 shares at $5,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3562.17 for the present operating margin

-59.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stands at +21892.75. Equity return is now at value -48.30, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.