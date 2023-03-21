The Volatility of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) Stock: A 4.45% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has gone up by 4.45% for the week, with a -4.83% drop in the past month and a 35.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.77% for DO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for DO stock, with a simple moving average of 31.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is $18.25, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for DO is 100.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On March 21, 2023, DO’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

DO) stock’s latest price update

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO)’s stock price has increased by 14.39 compared to its previous closing price of 10.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has gone up by 4.45% for the week, with a -4.83% drop in the past month and a 35.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.77% for DO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for DO stock, with a simple moving average of 31.77% for the last 200 days.

DO Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.45. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. saw 12.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DO starting from Savarino Dominic A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.25 back on Mar 01. After this action, Savarino Dominic A now owns 25,309 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., valued at $122,516 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.12 for the present operating margin

+0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stands at -12.27. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.