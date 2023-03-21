The Volatility of Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (CLOV) Stock: A -2.50% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, CLOV stock has gone down by -2.50%, with a monthly decline of -22.56% and a quarterly plunge of -12.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.44% for Clover Health Investments Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.14% for CLOV stock, with a simple moving average of -49.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLOV is $1.66, which is $0.75 above the current price. The public float for CLOV is 346.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLOV on March 21, 2023 was 7.04M shares.

CLOV) stock’s latest price update

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV)’s stock price has decreased by -3.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.93. but the company has seen a -2.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of CLOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLOV stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CLOV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CLOV in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $3 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLOV reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLOV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CLOV, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

CLOV Trading at -20.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -20.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLOV fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0313. In addition, Clover Health Investments Corp. saw -2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.15 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Clover Health Investments Corp. stands at -9.65. Equity return is now at value -81.80, with -19.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.