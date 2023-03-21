The Mosaic Company (MOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS)’s stock price has increased by 3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 43.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Right Now?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MOS is at 1.54.

The public float for MOS is 333.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume for MOS on March 21, 2023 was 4.29M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

MOS stock saw a decrease of -3.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for The Mosaic Company (MOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.88% for MOS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $43 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MOS, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

MOS Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.46. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw 3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOS starting from Johnson Denise C, who sale 24,427 shares at the price of $65.00 back on May 16. After this action, Johnson Denise C now owns 0 shares of The Mosaic Company, valued at $1,587,755 using the latest closing price.

EBEL GREGORY L, the Director of The Mosaic Company, purchase 15,600 shares at $63.49 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that EBEL GREGORY L is holding 80,068 shares at $990,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Mosaic Company (MOS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.