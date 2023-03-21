The Impact of Market Fluctuations on REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) Stock

In the past week, REE stock has gone down by -26.06%, with a monthly decline of -34.71% and a quarterly plunge of -25.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.36% for REE Automotive Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.25% for REE stock, with a simple moving average of -61.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REE is $1.69, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for REE is 205.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume for REE on March 21, 2023 was 647.27K shares.

REE) stock’s latest price update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE)’s stock price has decreased by -13.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -26.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REE reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for REE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to REE, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

REE Trading at -31.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.77%, as shares sank -35.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -26.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4060. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -20.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8591600.00 for the present operating margin

-16483.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for REE Automotive Ltd. stands at -8422166.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.