The Gap Inc. (GPS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.95.

The average price predicted for The Gap Inc. (GPS) by analysts is $11.34, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for GPS is 179.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.36% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of GPS was 7.83M shares.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 9.70. However, the company has seen a -9.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Gap Pushes for Reset as Sales Swoon in Holiday Quarter

GPS’s Market Performance

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has experienced a -9.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.74% drop in the past month, and a -28.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for GPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.24% for GPS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPS

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPS reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GPS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to GPS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

GPS Trading at -26.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -31.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPS fell by -9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.74. In addition, The Gap Inc. saw -16.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPS starting from Breitbard Mark, who sale 3,457 shares at the price of $9.59 back on Mar 16. After this action, Breitbard Mark now owns 123,985 shares of The Gap Inc., valued at $33,153 using the latest closing price.

Breitbard Mark, the President & CEO, Gap Brand of The Gap Inc., sale 7,874 shares at $9.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Breitbard Mark is holding 127,442 shares at $76,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Gap Inc. stands at -1.29. Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Gap Inc. (GPS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.