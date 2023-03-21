The -50.09% Simple Moving Average of Blink Charging Co.’s (BLNK) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has seen a -1.85% decrease in the past week, with a -27.20% drop in the past month, and a -39.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for BLNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.13% for BLNK stock, with a simple moving average of -50.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is $21.57, which is $13.87 above the current market price. The public float for BLNK is 41.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLNK on March 21, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)’s stock price has increased by 3.01 compared to its previous closing price of 7.47. however, the company has experienced a -1.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLNK reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for BLNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BLNK, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

BLNK Trading at -30.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.54. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw -29.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from FARKAS MICHAEL D, who sale 143,634 shares at the price of $10.81 back on Feb 16. After this action, FARKAS MICHAEL D now owns 1,884,433 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $1,552,684 using the latest closing price.

LEVINE JACK, the Director of Blink Charging Co., purchase 10,000 shares at $10.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that LEVINE JACK is holding 131,641 shares at $102,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.64 for the present operating margin

-87.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blink Charging Co. stands at -149.76. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -27.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.