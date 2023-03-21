The -37.92% Simple Moving Average of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has gone down by -3.26% for the week, with a -17.79% drop in the past month and a -17.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.65% for XXII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.23% for XXII stock, with a simple moving average of -37.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for XXII is $5.30, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for XXII is 209.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.73% of that float. The average trading volume for XXII on March 21, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

XXII) stock’s latest price update

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)’s stock price has decreased by -6.65 compared to its previous closing price of 0.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XXII reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for XXII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to XXII, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

XXII Trading at -17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -17.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8880. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw -11.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from ZERCHER MICHAEL, who sale 370,789 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Aug 31. After this action, ZERCHER MICHAEL now owns 904,938 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $500,565 using the latest closing price.

FRANZINO JOHN, the Chief Administrative Officer of 22nd Century Group Inc., sale 20,324 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that FRANZINO JOHN is holding 405,574 shares at $34,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.73 for the present operating margin

+0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for 22nd Century Group Inc. stands at -96.28. Equity return is now at value -63.90, with -54.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.