The -13.88% Decline of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s (HPP) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has seen a -18.84% decrease in the past week, with a -39.69% drop in the past month, and a -40.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for HPP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.67% for HPP stock, with a simple moving average of -48.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HPP is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HPP is $9.86, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for HPP is 137.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.22% of that float. The average trading volume for HPP on March 21, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

HPP) stock’s latest price update

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP)’s stock price has increased by 1.78 compared to its previous closing price of 6.18. however, the company has experienced a -18.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has seen a -18.84% decrease in the past week, with a -39.69% drop in the past month, and a -40.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for HPP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.67% for HPP stock, with a simple moving average of -48.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

HPP Trading at -35.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares sank -38.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP fell by -18.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.50. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. saw -35.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from COLEMAN VICTOR J, who purchase 9,300 shares at the price of $10.63 back on Dec 06. After this action, COLEMAN VICTOR J now owns 615,369 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., valued at $98,859 using the latest closing price.

LAMMAS MARK T, the President of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $11.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that LAMMAS MARK T is holding 189,865 shares at $55,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.