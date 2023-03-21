Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57.

The average price predicted for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) by analysts is $6.98, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for ERIC is 2.98B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ERIC was 9.99M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

ERIC) stock’s latest price update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC)’s stock price has increased by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 5.29. However, the company has experienced a -2.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that Missteps by Ericsson and Its Lawyers Led to New Sanctions Against Company

ERIC’s Market Performance

ERIC’s stock has fallen by -2.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.77% and a quarterly drop of -12.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.11% for ERIC stock, with a simple moving average of -17.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERIC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERIC reach a price target of $4.90, previously predicting the price at $6.60. The rating they have provided for ERIC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

ERIC Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.49. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) saw -8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.