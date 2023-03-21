Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK)’s stock price has increased by 1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 35.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is above average at 6.40x. The 36-month beta value for TECK is also noteworthy at 1.09.

The public float for TECK is 504.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. The average trading volume of TECK on March 21, 2023 was 3.97M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

The stock of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has seen a -1.65% decrease in the past week, with a -17.91% drop in the past month, and a -3.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for TECK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.78% for TECK stock, with a simple moving average of 2.51% for the last 200 days.

TECK Trading at -10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -15.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.42. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw -4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +23.61. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.