T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Stock Showcases 1.65% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has gone up by 4.21% for the week, with a -0.76% drop in the past month and a 3.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.70% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.65% for TMUS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is 0.56.

The public float for TMUS is 589.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on March 21, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

TMUS) stock’s latest price update

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)’s stock price has increased by 2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 142.45. however, the company has experienced a 4.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/16/23 that Ryan Reynolds Sells Mint Mobile for $1.35 Billion to T-Mobile

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $174 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to TMUS, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

TMUS Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.07. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw 4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Ray Neville R, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $140.43 back on Mar 13. After this action, Ray Neville R now owns 300,642 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $7,021,500 using the latest closing price.

Field Callie R, the President, Business Group of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 2,287 shares at $141.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Field Callie R is holding 93,916 shares at $324,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.