Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Stock Showcases -9.96% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SU stock has gone down by -6.86%, with a monthly decline of -12.41% and a quarterly plunge of -2.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Suncor Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.96% for SU stock, with a simple moving average of -10.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is above average at 6.27x. The 36-month beta value for SU is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SU is $39.62, which is $9.78 above than the current price. The public float for SU is 1.32B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of SU on March 21, 2023 was 4.46M shares.

SU) stock’s latest price update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s stock price has increased by 3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 28.77. but the company has seen a -6.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/15/22 that Activists Adjust Campaigns for Market Volatility

In the past week, SU stock has gone down by -6.86%, with a monthly decline of -12.41% and a quarterly plunge of -2.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Suncor Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.96% for SU stock, with a simple moving average of -10.07% for the last 200 days.

SU Trading at -10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.84. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw -6.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at +15.56. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.