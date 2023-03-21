Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Stock Sees a1.01 Increase

In the past week, STLA stock has gone down by -2.25%, with a monthly gain of 0.12% and a quarterly surge of 17.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Stellantis N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.23% for STLA stock, with a simple moving average of 17.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) is 3.68x, which is above its average ratio.

The average price recommended by analysts for Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is $22.79, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for STLA is 2.16B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On March 21, 2023, STLA’s average trading volume was 5.53M shares.

STLA) stock’s latest price update

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA)’s stock price has increased by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 16.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/23 that Ram Truck Brand Considers Expanding More Outside U.S.

STLA Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.69. In addition, Stellantis N.V. saw 19.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.