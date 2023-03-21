Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV)’s stock price has increased by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 30.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that Southwest Outlines Plan to Handle Severe Weather Problems

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Right Now?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LUV is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LUV is $44.01, which is $15.0 above the current market price. The public float for LUV is 591.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume for LUV on March 21, 2023 was 7.27M shares.

LUV’s Market Performance

LUV stock saw a decrease of -3.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.50% for LUV stock, with a simple moving average of -17.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LUV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LUV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUV reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for LUV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Neutral” to LUV, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

LUV Trading at -13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.61. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw -10.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from MONTFORD JOHN T, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $38.87 back on Nov 10. After this action, MONTFORD JOHN T now owns 21,046 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $87,458 using the latest closing price.

MONTFORD JOHN T, the Director of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 2,300 shares at $45.70 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that MONTFORD JOHN T is holding 23,296 shares at $105,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at +2.26. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.