Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO)’s stock price has increased by 4.26 compared to its previous closing price of 68.11. however, the company has experienced a -2.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is above average at 20.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is $59.75, which is -$11.32 below the current market price. The public float for SCCO is 85.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCCO on March 21, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen a -2.10% decrease in the past week, with a -6.69% drop in the past month, and a 18.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.91% for SCCO stock, with a simple moving average of 23.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SCCO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

SCCO Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.99. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $76.11 back on Feb 16. After this action, ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE now owns 4,400 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $114,161 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. Equity return is now at value 33.60, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.