Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has gone up by 3.49% for the week, with a -5.38% drop in the past month and a -4.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.66% for SQM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.29% for SQM stock, with a simple moving average of -11.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Right Now?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SQM is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SQM is $117.88, which is $31.96 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 142.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume for SQM on March 21, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

SQM) stock’s latest price update

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM)’s stock price has increased by 5.29 compared to its previous closing price of 77.50. however, the company has experienced a 3.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $92 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQM reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for SQM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SQM, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

SQM Trading at -6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.51. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw 2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +36.47. Equity return is now at value 96.20, with 40.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.