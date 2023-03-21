Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) by analysts is $34.14, which is $13.1 above the current market price. The public float for STR is 11.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.13% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of STR was 829.68K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

STR) stock’s latest price update

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR)’s stock price has increased by 4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 20.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/06/22 that Oil Royalty and Mineral Companies Sitio and Brigham to Merge in $4 Billion Tie-Up

STR’s Market Performance

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) has experienced a -4.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.26% drop in the past month, and a -30.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for STR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.26% for STR stock, with a simple moving average of -21.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for STR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

STR Trading at -16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STR fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.01. In addition, Sitio Royalties Corp. saw -27.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STR starting from Conoscenti Christopher L., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $20.19 back on Mar 17. After this action, Conoscenti Christopher L. now owns 174,601 shares of Sitio Royalties Corp., valued at $50,475 using the latest closing price.

Conoscenti Christopher L., the Chief Executive Officer of Sitio Royalties Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Conoscenti Christopher L. is holding 172,101 shares at $109,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.48 for the present operating margin

+64.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sitio Royalties Corp. stands at +4.25. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.