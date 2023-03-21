Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has decreased by -15.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. however, the company has experienced a -23.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is $4.50, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for SIDU is 24.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On March 21, 2023, SIDU’s average trading volume was 5.62M shares.

SIDU’s Market Performance

SIDU’s stock has seen a -23.74% decrease for the week, with a -24.08% drop in the past month and a -62.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.15% for Sidus Space Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.56% for SIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -74.48% for the last 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -35.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares sank -30.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -23.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7208. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -52.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-165.14 for the present operating margin

-58.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc. stands at -176.05. Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -77.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.