Should You Invest in RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Now?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RLX is $39.09, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for RLX is 381.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume for RLX on March 21, 2023 was 10.58M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

RLX) stock’s latest price update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)’s stock price has increased by 2.83 compared to its previous closing price of 2.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.93% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/10/21 that Investor Sues Chinese E-Cigarette Maker RLX for Allegedly Misrepresenting Risks

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX’s stock has fallen by -5.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.39% and a quarterly rise of 3.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.72% for RLX Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.82% for RLX stock, with a simple moving average of 33.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to RLX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

RLX Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +16.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw 10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.14 for the present operating margin

+43.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc. stands at +27.30. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.