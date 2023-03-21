Should You Invest in NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Now?

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NRG is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NRG is $39.67, which is $4.08 above the current market price. The public float for NRG is 228.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.37% of that float. The average trading volume for NRG on March 21, 2023 was 4.18M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

NRG) stock’s latest price update

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG)’s stock price has increased by 6.83 compared to its previous closing price of 31.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/22 that NRG Energy to Buy Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 Billion

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has experienced a 8.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month, and a 5.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for NRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.32% for NRG stock, with a simple moving average of -11.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NRG, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

NRG Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG rose by +8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.84. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw 5.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from HOBBY PAUL W, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $31.37 back on Dec 16. After this action, HOBBY PAUL W now owns 89,320 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $109,795 using the latest closing price.

Donohue Elisabeth B, the Director of NRG Energy Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $31.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Donohue Elisabeth B is holding 17,724 shares at $78,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+6.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +3.87. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.