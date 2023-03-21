Should You Invest in IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IAG is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IAG is $2.86, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for IAG is 477.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for IAG on March 21, 2023 was 6.48M shares.

IAG) stock’s latest price update

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG)’s stock price has increased by 2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 2.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IAG’s Market Performance

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has seen a 8.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.83% gain in the past month and a 33.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for IAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.18% for IAG stock, with a simple moving average of 37.60% for the last 200 days.

IAG Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAG rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, IAMGOLD Corporation saw -1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAMGOLD Corporation stands at -5.78. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.