Should You Invest in HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HUYA is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HUYA is $38.95, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for HUYA is 89.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume for HUYA on March 21, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

HUYA) stock’s latest price update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has decreased by -16.71 compared to its previous closing price of 3.92. However, the company has seen a -19.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA’s stock has fallen by -19.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.26% and a quarterly rise of 7.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for HUYA Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.61% for HUYA stock, with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $4.20 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUYA reach a price target of $3.60, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for HUYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to HUYA, setting the target price at $2.90 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

HUYA Trading at -33.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -29.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -19.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, HUYA Inc. saw -17.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.