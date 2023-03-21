Should You Invest in FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FCEL is at 3.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FCEL is $3.26, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for FCEL is 405.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.75% of that float. The average trading volume for FCEL on March 21, 2023 was 11.35M shares.

FCEL) stock’s latest price update

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 2.93. but the company has seen a -9.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/09/23 that FuelCell Stock Is Rising. Its Sales Beat Is Just One Reason.

FCEL’s Market Performance

FCEL’s stock has fallen by -9.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.37% and a quarterly drop of -22.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.22% for FuelCell Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.26% for FCEL stock, with a simple moving average of -19.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FCEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FCEL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3.85 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCEL reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for FCEL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

FCEL Trading at -15.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -19.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL fell by -9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, FuelCell Energy Inc. saw 3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.78 for the present operating margin

-21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. stands at -109.38. Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.