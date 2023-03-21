Should You Invest in Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AGEN is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGEN is $7.06, which is $5.42 above the current market price. The public float for AGEN is 255.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.07% of that float. The average trading volume for AGEN on March 21, 2023 was 4.72M shares.

AGEN stock's latest price update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGEN’s Market Performance

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has seen a -4.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.00% decline in the past month and a -32.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.36% for AGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.77% for AGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -32.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGEN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for AGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AGEN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at -27.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares sank -25.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8525. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -31.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Equity return is now at value 217.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.