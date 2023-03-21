Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Stock Observes 11.78% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has seen a 10.32% increase in the past week, with a 16.60% gain in the past month, and a 6.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.12% for MCRB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.01% for MCRB stock, with a simple moving average of 11.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MCRB is also noteworthy at 2.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MCRB is $13.00, which is $6.29 above than the current price. The public float for MCRB is 116.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.72% of that float. The average trading volume of MCRB on March 21, 2023 was 843.97K shares.

MCRB) stock’s latest price update

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB)’s stock price has increased by 11.93 compared to its previous closing price of 5.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $7 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCRB reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for MCRB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to MCRB, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

MCRB Trading at 14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +25.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB rose by +13.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc. saw 9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Ege David S., who sale 5,012 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Oct 31. After this action, Ege David S. now owns 46,734 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc., valued at $39,745 using the latest closing price.

Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge, the 10% Owner of Seres Therapeutics Inc., purchase 8,738,243 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge is holding 5,875,711 shares at $27,525,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stands at -45.25. Equity return is now at value -548.60, with -79.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.