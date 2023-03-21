Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC)’s stock price has increased by 6.15 compared to its previous closing price of 29.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that Semtech Confirms Talks With Sierra Wireless on Possible Purchase

Is It Worth Investing in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) Right Now?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMTC is 1.74.

The public float for SMTC is 63.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMTC on March 21, 2023 was 919.09K shares.

SMTC’s Market Performance

SMTC stock saw a decrease of 6.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.16% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Semtech Corporation (SMTC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for SMTC stock, with a simple moving average of -19.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMTC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for SMTC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

SMTC Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.42. In addition, Semtech Corporation saw 7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Silberstein Asaf, who sale 1,971 shares at the price of $62.60 back on Jun 07. After this action, Silberstein Asaf now owns 59,000 shares of Semtech Corporation, valued at $123,385 using the latest closing price.

WILSON JOHN MICHAEL, the EVP of Semtech Corporation, sale 9,000 shares at $62.28 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that WILSON JOHN MICHAEL is holding 16,385 shares at $560,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.37 for the present operating margin

+62.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corporation stands at +16.96. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.