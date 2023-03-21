Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)’s stock price has increased by 7.08 compared to its previous closing price of 122.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Sarepta’s Gene Therapy Set for Quick FDA Review

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is $167.40, which is $35.51 above the current market price. The public float for SRPT is 83.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.65% of that float. On March 21, 2023, SRPT’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has seen a -7.98% decrease in the past week, with a 7.64% rise in the past month, and a 5.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for SRPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.41% for SRPT stock, with a simple moving average of 19.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $187 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SRPT, setting the target price at $158 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

SRPT Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT fell by -7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.23. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Mayo Stephen, who sale 858 shares at the price of $109.92 back on Nov 17. After this action, Mayo Stephen now owns 6,387 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $94,311 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Michael Andrew, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., purchase 57,100 shares at $104.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Chambers Michael Andrew is holding 108,178 shares at $5,963,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.83 for the present operating margin

+80.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stands at -75.40. Equity return is now at value -117.30, with -22.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.