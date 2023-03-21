Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has seen a -2.85% decrease in the past week, with a -11.28% drop in the past month, and a -5.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for RIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.55% for RIO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) by analysts is $79.68, which is $7.43 above the current market price. The public float for RIO is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of RIO was 3.11M shares.

RIO) stock’s latest price update

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO)’s stock price has increased by 2.77 compared to its previous closing price of 64.67. However, the company has experienced a -2.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that Apple, Pepsi and more big stock names are newest members of group buying ‘greener’ concrete and steel

RIO Trading at -10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.97. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw -6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.00 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto Group stands at +22.36. The total capital return value is set at 25.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.57. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto Group (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.65. Total debt to assets is 12.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.