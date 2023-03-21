Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) by analysts is $72.12, which is $8.14 above the current market price. The public float for QSR is 302.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of QSR was 1.38M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

QSR) stock’s latest price update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR)’s stock price has increased by 2.59 compared to its previous closing price of 60.92. However, the company has experienced a 3.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/23/23 that A fix for gassy cows? Danone inks methane emissions pact that could shift dairy market

QSR’s Market Performance

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has seen a 3.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.02% decline in the past month and a -7.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for QSR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.79% for QSR stock, with a simple moving average of 4.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $76 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSR reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for QSR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to QSR, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

QSR Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.39. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw -3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Cil Jose E., who sale 264,461 shares at the price of $65.64 back on Feb 23. After this action, Cil Jose E. now owns 187,414 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $17,359,233 using the latest closing price.

Cil Jose E., the Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 21,998 shares at $65.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Cil Jose E. is holding 177,293 shares at $1,430,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Equity return is now at value 43.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.