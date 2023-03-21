Real-Time Update: Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) has seen a -7.82% decrease in the past week, with a -24.60% drop in the past month, and a -5.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 54.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.36% for GLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.79% for GLS stock, with a simple moving average of -77.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) by analysts is $0.45, The public float for GLS is 35.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of GLS was 201.47K shares.

GLS) stock’s latest price update

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS)’s stock price has increased by 90.82 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. but the company has seen a -7.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GLS Trading at -30.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 54.55%, as shares sank -18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLS fell by -7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2411. In addition, Gelesis Holdings Inc. saw -27.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLS starting from KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S, who purchase 92,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Nov 21. After this action, KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S now owns 190,264 shares of Gelesis Holdings Inc., valued at $41,400 using the latest closing price.

KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S, the Director of Gelesis Holdings Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S is holding 98,264 shares at $3,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLS

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.