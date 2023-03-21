Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA)’s stock price has increased by 0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -23.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QRTEA is also noteworthy at 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QRTEA is $1.15, which is $0.26 above than the current price. The public float for QRTEA is 341.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.33% of that float. The average trading volume of QRTEA on March 21, 2023 was 8.84M shares.

QRTEA’s Market Performance

QRTEA stock saw a decrease of -23.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -62.21% and a quarterly a decrease of -53.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.43% for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.39% for QRTEA stock, with a simple moving average of -63.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRTEA reach a price target of $6.30, previously predicting the price at $11.50. The rating they have provided for QRTEA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to QRTEA, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

QRTEA Trading at -54.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares sank -61.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA fell by -23.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5054. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw -45.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 15,732 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Aug 30. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 59,584 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $49,875 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Qurate Retail Inc., sale 9,268 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 75,316 shares at $29,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at -21.43. Equity return is now at value -157.20, with -18.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.