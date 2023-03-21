Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX)’s stock price has increased by 69.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.84. However, the company has seen a 61.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QNCX is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QNCX is $12.00, The public float for QNCX is 27.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QNCX on March 21, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

QNCX’s Market Performance

QNCX stock saw an increase of 61.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 50.00% and a quarterly increase of 121.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.45% for Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 50.64% for QNCX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.51% for the last 200 days.

QNCX Trading at 57.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +47.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNCX rose by +71.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9702. In addition, Quince Therapeutics Inc. saw 123.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNCX starting from Monohon Ted, who sale 1,871 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Mar 06. After this action, Monohon Ted now owns 27,440 shares of Quince Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,834 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNCX

Equity return is now at value -48.80, with -46.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.