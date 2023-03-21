Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) by analysts is $27.00, which is $32.32 above the current market price. The public float for QLGN is 3.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of QLGN was 259.92K shares.

QLGN) stock’s latest price update

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN)’s stock price has increased by 20.41 compared to its previous closing price of 0.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QLGN’s Market Performance

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) has seen a 14.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.48% decline in the past month and a -18.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for QLGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.89% for QLGN stock, with a simple moving average of -58.10% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN rose by +16.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1133. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. saw -8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLGN starting from Poirier Michael S., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Jun 22. After this action, Poirier Michael S. now owns 199,202 shares of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,100 using the latest closing price.

BROIDRICK AMY S., the President/CSO of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that BROIDRICK AMY S. is holding 34,500 shares at $18,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-400.85 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stands at -316.55. Equity return is now at value -118.00, with -73.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.