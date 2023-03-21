PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) has gone up by 5.01% for the week, with a 0.46% rise in the past month and a 16.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.61% for PGTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.14% for PGTI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) Right Now?

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) by analysts is $26.88, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for PGTI is 57.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of PGTI was 362.06K shares.

PGTI) stock’s latest price update

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI)’s stock price has increased by 4.96 compared to its previous closing price of 20.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGTI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGTI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGTI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for PGTI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 17th, 2020.

PGTI Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGTI rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.35. In addition, PGT Innovations Inc. saw 22.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGTI starting from LaPinska Deborah L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $21.25 back on Mar 01. After this action, LaPinska Deborah L now owns 114,733 shares of PGT Innovations Inc., valued at $212,506 using the latest closing price.

Hershberger Rodney, the Director of PGT Innovations Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $21.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Hershberger Rodney is holding 1,353,138 shares at $53,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+36.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for PGT Innovations Inc. stands at +6.49. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.