Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.02.

The public float for PK is 216.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PK on March 21, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 11.54. However, the company has experienced a -3.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PK’s Market Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has seen a -3.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.94% decline in the past month and a -2.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for PK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.69% for PK stock, with a simple moving average of -12.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PK reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for PK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 29th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PK, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

PK Trading at -12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -14.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.25. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.86 back on Dec 16. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 33,604 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $35,565 using the latest closing price.

ECKERT THOMAS D, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $15.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that ECKERT THOMAS D is holding 96,637 shares at $151,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.