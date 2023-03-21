Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OSG is 61.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of OSG was 534.35K shares.

OSG) stock’s latest price update

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG)’s stock price has increased by 6.10 compared to its previous closing price of 3.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OSG’s Market Performance

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) has seen a 4.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.20% decline in the past month and a 32.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for OSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.25% for OSG stock, with a simple moving average of 24.38% for the last 200 days.

OSG Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSG rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. saw 26.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSG starting from WHEAT DOUGLAS D, who sale 143,000 shares at the price of $3.42 back on Mar 16. After this action, WHEAT DOUGLAS D now owns 210,633 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., valued at $489,060 using the latest closing price.

SILCOCK JULIE, the Director of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., sale 66,584 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that SILCOCK JULIE is holding 93,512 shares at $231,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.54 for the present operating margin

+19.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stands at +5.69. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.