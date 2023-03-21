Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Ouster Inc. (OUST) has gone down by -11.34% for the week, with a -39.89% drop in the past month and a -24.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.57% for OUST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.49% for OUST stock, with a simple moving average of -37.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OUST is $3.10, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for OUST is 123.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.61% of that float. The average trading volume for OUST on March 21, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

OUST) stock’s latest price update

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST)’s stock price has decreased by -9.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.94. However, the company has experienced a -11.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Self-Driving Car Company Ouster Buys Competitor Velodyne for a Song

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.70 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to OUST, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

OUST Trading at -31.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares sank -37.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0403. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from SPENCER DARIEN, who sale 2,885 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Mar 16. After this action, SPENCER DARIEN now owns 1,577,580 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $2,568 using the latest closing price.

Dickerman Nathan, the President of Field Operations of Ouster Inc., sale 43,417 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Dickerman Nathan is holding 769,630 shares at $37,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-296.95 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc. stands at -279.89. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -43.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ouster Inc. (OUST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.