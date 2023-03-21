Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) is $8.33, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for OPRT is 30.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPRT on March 21, 2023 was 388.38K shares.

OPRT) stock’s latest price update

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT)’s stock price has decreased by -6.87 compared to its previous closing price of 3.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPRT’s Market Performance

OPRT’s stock has fallen by -19.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -50.80% and a quarterly drop of -35.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.72% for Oportun Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.91% for OPRT stock, with a simple moving average of -48.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for OPRT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for OPRT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $4 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPRT reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for OPRT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to OPRT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

OPRT Trading at -43.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.55%, as shares sank -49.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRT fell by -19.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Oportun Financial Corporation saw -38.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRT starting from COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $3.62 back on Mar 20. After this action, COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON now owns 195,939 shares of Oportun Financial Corporation, valued at $144,800 using the latest closing price.

COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON, the CFO & Chief Admin Officer of Oportun Financial Corporation, purchase 50,000 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON is holding 155,939 shares at $155,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRT

Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.