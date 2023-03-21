Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK)’s stock price has increased by 17.27 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that Healthcare CEO Faces Charges of Making Illicit Stock Sales in Prearranged Trades

Is It Worth Investing in Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OTRK is also noteworthy at 2.84.

The average price estimated by analysts for OTRK is $2.50, The public float for OTRK is 17.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.38% of that float. The average trading volume of OTRK on March 21, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

OTRK’s Market Performance

The stock of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has seen a 2.30% increase in the past week, with a -44.18% drop in the past month, and a 28.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.33% for OTRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.08% for OTRK stock, with a simple moving average of -33.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTRK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for OTRK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

OTRK Trading at -36.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.93%, as shares sank -44.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5747. In addition, Ontrak Inc. saw 30.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTRK starting from Hill Arik, who purchase 25,358 shares at the price of $1.44 back on May 24. After this action, Hill Arik now owns 51,673 shares of Ontrak Inc., valued at $36,513 using the latest closing price.

Hill Arik, the Chief Information Officer of Ontrak Inc., purchase 26,315 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Hill Arik is holding 26,315 shares at $39,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-297.53 for the present operating margin

+48.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ontrak Inc. stands at -355.33. Equity return is now at value -240.90, with -121.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.