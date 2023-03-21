Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, NVTS stock has gone up by 6.01%, with a monthly gain of 19.24% and a quarterly surge of 84.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.16% for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.89% for NVTS stock, with a simple moving average of 37.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) is above average at 10.95x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NVTS is $8.81, which is $1.93 above than the current price. The public float for NVTS is 96.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.31% of that float. The average trading volume of NVTS on March 21, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

NVTS) stock’s latest price update

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has increased by 6.67 compared to its previous closing price of 6.45. However, the company has experienced a 6.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on February 24th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVTS reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for NVTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NVTS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NVTS Trading at 25.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares surge +36.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS rose by +7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 96.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Singh Ranbir, who sale 1,556 shares at the price of $6.55 back on Mar 17. After this action, Singh Ranbir now owns 2,752 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $10,192 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 38,521 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 2,214,083 shares at $242,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-303.31 for the present operating margin

+31.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at +197.62. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.