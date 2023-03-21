Navigating the Volatility of Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) Stock

The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has seen a -4.54% decrease in the past week, with a -14.30% drop in the past month, and a -15.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for KIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.92% for KIM stock, with a simple moving average of -13.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Right Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 113.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) by analysts is $23.51, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for KIM is 604.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of KIM was 4.47M shares.

KIM) stock’s latest price update

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM)’s stock price has increased by 2.43 compared to its previous closing price of 17.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/15/21 that Kimco Realty to Buy Rival Weingarten Realty for About $3.9 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has seen a -4.54% decrease in the past week, with a -14.30% drop in the past month, and a -15.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for KIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.92% for KIM stock, with a simple moving average of -13.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $24 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIM reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for KIM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KIM, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

KIM Trading at -13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.72. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 9,630 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Feb 28. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 212,424 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $199,351 using the latest closing price.

KIMCO REALTY CORP, the of Kimco Realty Corporation, sale 11,500,000 shares at $26.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that KIMCO REALTY CORP is holding 28,338,105 shares at $301,070,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.12 for the present operating margin

+40.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +7.17. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.