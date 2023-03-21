Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDLZ is 0.65.

The average price predicted by analysts for MDLZ is $74.92, which is $7.5 above the current price. The public float for MDLZ is 1.35B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDLZ on March 21, 2023 was 5.73M shares.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ)’s stock price has increased by 2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 66.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Toblerone Is Removing the Matterhorn From Its Packaging

MDLZ’s Market Performance

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has seen a 3.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.12% gain in the past month and a 2.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for MDLZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for MDLZ stock, with a simple moving average of 6.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $75 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLZ reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for MDLZ stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to MDLZ, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

MDLZ Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.75. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw 1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Mondelez International, Inc., who sale 30,000,000 shares at the price of $34.42 back on Feb 27. After this action, Mondelez International, Inc. now owns 45,543,005 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $1,032,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Brusadelli Maurizio, the EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc., sale 20,675 shares at $66.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Brusadelli Maurizio is holding 205,081 shares at $1,378,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondelez International Inc. stands at +8.63. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.