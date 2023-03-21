Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS)’s stock price has decreased by -12.69 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MNTS is $2.05, which is $1.57 above the current price. The public float for MNTS is 79.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNTS on March 21, 2023 was 763.56K shares.

MNTS’s Market Performance

The stock of Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has seen a -23.28% decrease in the past week, with a -46.86% drop in the past month, and a -45.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.16% for MNTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.81% for MNTS stock, with a simple moving average of -67.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MNTS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MNTS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $2 based on the research report published on July 05th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNTS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MNTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

MNTS Trading at -43.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares sank -45.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTS fell by -23.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7165. In addition, Momentus Inc. saw -38.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTS starting from Kabot Brian, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Mar 01. After this action, Kabot Brian now owns 271,824 shares of Momentus Inc., valued at $15,928 using the latest closing price.

Kabot Brian, the Director of Momentus Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Kabot Brian is holding 291,824 shares at $18,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30526.76 for the present operating margin

-662.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Momentus Inc. stands at -31921.07. Equity return is now at value -135.40, with -76.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.