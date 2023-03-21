Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has seen a -3.23% decrease in the past week, with a -14.05% drop in the past month, and a 16.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for MUFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.08% for MUFG stock, with a simple moving average of 9.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is 25.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MUFG is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is $8.13, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for MUFG is 12.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On March 21, 2023, MUFG’s average trading volume was 6.48M shares.

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG)’s stock price has increased by 2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 6.14. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has seen a -3.23% decrease in the past week, with a -14.05% drop in the past month, and a 16.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for MUFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.08% for MUFG stock, with a simple moving average of 9.95% for the last 200 days.

MUFG Trading at -11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw -5.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stands at +20.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 468.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.40. Total debt to assets is 21.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.