Manchester United plc (MANU): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67.

The public float for MANU is 53.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MANU on March 21, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

MANU) stock’s latest price update

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has increased by 6.41 compared to its previous closing price of 22.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/09/22 that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to join Saudi club Al-Nassr for history-making $210 million per season

MANU’s Market Performance

MANU’s stock has risen by 14.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.22% and a quarterly rise of 8.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.42% for Manchester United plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.50% for MANU stock, with a simple moving average of 43.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANU

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MANU reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MANU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

MANU Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU rose by +14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.58. In addition, Manchester United plc saw 0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Manchester United plc (MANU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.