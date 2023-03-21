Macy’s Inc. (M) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Macy’s Inc. (M) has gone down by -0.80% for the week, with a -17.00% drop in the past month and a -11.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.05% for M. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.71% for M stock, with a simple moving average of -7.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is above average at 4.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.88.

The public float for M is 270.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of M on March 21, 2023 was 9.31M shares.

M) stock’s latest price update

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M)’s stock price has decreased by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 18.88. However, the company has seen a -0.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/23 that Macy’s, Best Buy Sales Decline, Reflecting Shopper Pullback

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see M reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for M stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to M, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

M Trading at -15.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -16.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.30. In addition, Macy’s Inc. saw -10.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Mitchell Adrian V, who sale 3,255 shares at the price of $23.67 back on Nov 25. After this action, Mitchell Adrian V now owns 12,546 shares of Macy’s Inc., valued at $77,035 using the latest closing price.

Griscom Paul, the SVP and Controller of Macy’s Inc., sale 1,223 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Griscom Paul is holding 7,550 shares at $20,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.65 for the present operating margin

+39.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s Inc. stands at +4.65. Equity return is now at value 44.40, with 8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Macy’s Inc. (M) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.